Intel Core i9 9900K vs i7 13700K

Intel Core i9 9900K
VS
Intel Core i7 13700K
Intel Core i9 9900K
Intel Core i7 13700K

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 9900K with 8-cores against the 3.4 GHz i7 13700K with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i7 13700K are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 13700K and 9900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900K
  • Consumes up to 24% less energy than the Core i7 13700K – 95 vs 125 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700K
  • Has 38 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Around 35.2 GB/s (85%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 65% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2109 vs 1277 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 5 GHz)
  • Newer - released 4-years and 1-month later

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K
1274
Core i7 13700K +65%
2106
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K
8397
Core i7 13700K +105%
17203
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 9900K and i7 13700K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 8, 2018 October 1, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Coffee Lake Raptor Lake-S
Model number i9-9900K i7-13700K
Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 UHD Graphics 770

Performance

Cores 8 16
Threads 16 24
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 5.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 34x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 2MB (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 54MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 95 W 125 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 770
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1200 MHz 1550 MHz
Shading Units 192 256
TMUs 24 16
ROPs 3 8
Execution Units 24 32
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 9900K
0.38 TFLOPS
Core i7 13700K
0.78 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 9900K official page -
PCI Express Version 3.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 13700K or i9 9900K?
