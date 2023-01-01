Intel Core i9 9900K vs i7 13700KF
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 9900K with 8-cores against the 3.4 GHz i7 13700KF with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900K
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700KF
- Newer - released 4-years later
- Around 48 GB/s (115%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Has 14336 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 67% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2138 vs 1277 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1340
Core i7 13700KF +47%
1966
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12352
Core i7 13700KF +146%
30355
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2919
Core i7 13700KF +49%
4356
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
18464
Core i7 13700KF +150%
46115
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1271
Core i7 13700KF +68%
2132
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8452
Core i7 13700KF +143%
20541
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|September 27, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Raptor Lake
|Model number
|i9-9900K
|i7-13700KF
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|No
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|8
|P-Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.6 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5 GHz
|5.3 GHz
|E-Cores
|-
|8
|E-Threads
|-
|8
|Base Frequency (E)
|-
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|-
|4.2 GHz
|Total Cores
|8
|16
|Total Threads
|16
|24
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|34x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|2MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|30MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Package
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1700
|TDP
|95 W
|125 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|-
|253 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1200 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|192
|-
|TMUs
|24
|-
|ROPs
|3
|-
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|89.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9900K official page
|Intel Core i7 13700KF official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
