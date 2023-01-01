Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 9900K or Core i7 13700KF: what's better?

Intel Core i9 9900K vs i7 13700KF

Intel Core i9 9900K
VS
Intel Core i7 13700KF
Intel Core i9 9900K
Intel Core i7 13700KF

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 9900K with 8-cores against the 3.4 GHz i7 13700KF with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 13700KF and 9900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900K
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700KF
  • Newer - released 4-years later
  • Around 48 GB/s (115%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Has 14336 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 67% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2138 vs 1277 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K
12352
Core i7 13700KF +146%
30355
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K
18464
Core i7 13700KF +150%
46115
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K
8452
Core i7 13700KF +143%
20541
Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 9900K and i7 13700KF

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 8, 2018 September 27, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Coffee Lake Raptor Lake
Model number i9-9900K i7-13700KF
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 No

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 8
P-Threads 16 16
Base Frequency (P) 3.6 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5 GHz 5.3 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores - 8
E-Threads - 8
Base Frequency (E) - 2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) - 4.2 GHz
Total
Total Cores 8 16
Total Threads 16 24
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 34x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 2MB (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 30MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Package

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1700
TDP 95 W 125 W
Max. Boost TDP - 253 W
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 -
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1200 MHz -
Shading Units 192 -
TMUs 24 -
ROPs 3 -
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W -
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 9900K
0.38 TFLOPS
Core i7 13700KF
n/a

Memory Support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 89.6 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 9900K official page Intel Core i7 13700KF official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i7 13700F and i7 13700KF
2. Intel Core i7 12700KF and i7 13700KF
3. Intel Core i7 13700K and i7 13700KF
4. AMD Ryzen 9 7900X and Intel Core i7 13700KF
5. Intel Core i5 13600K and i7 13700KF
6. Intel Core i9 13900K and i9 9900K
7. Apple M1 and Intel Core i9 9900K
8. AMD Ryzen 9 7900X and Intel Core i9 9900K
9. Intel Core i7 13700K and i9 9900K
Compare other CPUs (480+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 13700KF or i9 9900K?
Promotion
EnglishРусский