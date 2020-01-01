Intel Core i9 9900K vs i7 5960X
We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 9900K against the 3 GHz i7 5960X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900K
- Newer - released 4 years and 2 months later
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 14 versus 22 nanometers
- Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i7 5960X – 95 vs 140 Watt
- 43% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of Intel Core i7 5960X
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 26.4 GB/s (63%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K +25%
499
398
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K +28%
4836
3783
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K +49%
2966
1984
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K +46%
18530
12665
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K +67%
1280
766
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K +34%
8830
6581
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|August 29, 2014
|Launch price
|499 USD
|1059 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Haswell E
|Model number
|i9-9900K
|i7-5960X
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-2011-3
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|20MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|2.6 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|22 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|140 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2133
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9900K official page
|Intel Core i7 5960X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|40
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.2, AVX-2
