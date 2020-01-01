Intel Core i9 9900K vs i7 6800K
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 9900K with 8-cores against the 3.4 GHz i7 6800K with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900K
- Newer - released 2 years and 4 months later
- Unlocked multiplier
- Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i7 6800K – 95 vs 140 Watt
- 39% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i7 6800K
- Supports quad-channel memory
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K +28%
499
391
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K +71%
4836
2829
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K +32%
2966
2246
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K +78%
18530
10435
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K +30%
1280
984
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K +54%
8830
5727
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|May 30, 2016
|Launch price
|499 USD
|440 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Broadwell E
|Model number
|i9-9900K
|i7-6800K
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-2011-3
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|34x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|15MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|140 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2133
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9900K official page
|Intel Core i7 6800K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|28
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
