Intel Core i9 9900K vs i7 6950X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 9900K with 8-cores against the 3 GHz i7 6950X with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900K
- Newer - released 2 years and 4 months later
- Unlocked multiplier
- Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i7 6950X – 95 vs 140 Watt
- 43% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of Intel Core i7 6950X
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Has 9 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 physical cores more
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K +22%
499
409
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4836
Core i7 6950X +1%
4873
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K +25%
2966
2365
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K +8%
18530
17202
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K +36%
1280
942
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8830
Core i7 6950X +1%
8926
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|May 30, 2016
|Launch price
|499 USD
|1723 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Broadwell E
|Model number
|i9-9900K
|i7-6950X
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-2011-3
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|10
|Threads
|16
|20
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|25MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|140 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2133
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9900K official page
|Intel Core i7 6950X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|40
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
