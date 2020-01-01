Intel Core i9 9900K vs i7 7700
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 9900K with 8-cores against the 3.6 GHz i7 7700 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
77
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
22
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
49
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
52
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900K
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Newer - released 1 year and 9 months later
- 19% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
- Around 5.84 GB/s (16%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i7 7700
- Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i9 9900K – 65 vs 95 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K +22%
499
408
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K +130%
4836
2101
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K +20%
2966
2476
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K +115%
18530
8604
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K +14%
1280
1119
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K +100%
8830
4415
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|January 3, 2017
|Launch price
|499 USD
|312 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|i9-9900K
|i7-7700
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel HD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9900K official page
|Intel Core i7 7700 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
