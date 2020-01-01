Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 9900K or Core i7 7700: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 9900K with 8-cores against the 3.6 GHz i7 7700 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7700 and 9900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900K
  • Has 4 physical cores more
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Newer - released 1 year and 9 months later
  • 19% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
  • Around 5.84 GB/s (16%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i7 7700
  • Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i9 9900K – 65 vs 95 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K +130%
4836
Core i7 7700
2101
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K +20%
2966
Core i7 7700
2476
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K +115%
18530
Core i7 7700
8604
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K +14%
1280
Core i7 7700
1119
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K +100%
8830
Core i7 7700
4415

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 9900K and i7 7700

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 8, 2018 January 3, 2017
Launch price 499 USD 312 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Kaby Lake
Model number i9-9900K i7-7700
Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel HD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 95 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 9900K official page Intel Core i7 7700 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 7700 or i9 9900K?
