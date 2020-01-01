Intel Core i9 9900K vs i7 7740X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 9900K with 8-cores against the 4.3 GHz i7 7740X with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900K
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Newer - released 1 year and 4 months later
- Consumes up to 15% less energy than the Core i7 7740X – 95 vs 112 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
500
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4963
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K +5%
2991
2850
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K +92%
19168
9989
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K +1%
1295
1282
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K +85%
9070
4906
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|May 30, 2017
|Launch price
|499 USD
|339 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|i9-9900K
|i7-7740X
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-2066
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|36x
|43x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|112 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9900K official page
|Intel Core i7 7740X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
