Intel Core i9 9900K vs i7 7820X
We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 9900K against the 3.6 GHz i7 7820X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900K
- Newer - released 1 year and 4 months later
- Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i7 7820X – 95 vs 140 Watt
- Has 5 MB larger L3 cache size
- 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of Intel Core i7 7820X
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 37.87 GB/s (91%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
500
499
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4963
Core i7 7820X +5%
5193
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K +17%
2991
2552
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K +8%
19168
17795
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K +12%
1295
1157
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K +110%
9070
4329
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|May 30, 2017
|Launch price
|499 USD
|599 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Skylake
|Model number
|i9-9900K
|i7-7820X
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-2066
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|11MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|140 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|99°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|79.47 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9900K official page
|Intel Core i7 7820X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|28
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
