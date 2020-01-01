Intel Core i9 9900K vs i7 8700K
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 9900K with 8-cores against the 3.7 GHz i7 8700K with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900K
- Newer - released 1 year later
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
500
Core i7 8700K +3%
517
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K +45%
4963
3425
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K +5%
2991
2844
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K +36%
19168
14112
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K +7%
1295
1207
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K +30%
9070
6971
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|October 5, 2017
|Launch price
|499 USD
|359 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i9-9900K
|i7-8700K
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9900K official page
|Intel Core i7 8700K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
2 (50%)
2 (50%)
Total votes: 4
Сompetitors
- Core i9 9900K or Core i9 10900K
- Core i9 9900K or Ryzen 9 3900X
- Core i9 9900K or Ryzen 9 3950X
- Core i9 9900K or Ryzen 7 3800X
- Core i9 9900K or Ryzen 9 3900XT
- Core i7 8700K or Ryzen 5 3600
- Core i7 8700K or Ryzen 7 3700X
- Core i7 8700K or Ryzen 9 3900X
- Core i7 8700K or Core i5 10600
- Core i7 8700K or Ryzen 5 3600X