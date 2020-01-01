Intel Core i9 9900K vs i7 9700K
We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 9900K against the 3.6 GHz i7 9700K. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900K
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K +8%
500
464
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K +34%
4963
3698
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K +2%
2991
2923
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K +29%
19168
14855
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K +5%
1295
1238
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K +20%
9070
7545
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|October 8, 2018
|Launch price
|499 USD
|385 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i9-9900K
|i7-9700K
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9900K official page
|Intel Core i7 9700K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
5 (83.3%)
1 (16.7%)
Total votes: 6
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i9 9900K or i9 10900K
- Intel Core i9 9900K or AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
- Intel Core i9 9900K or AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
- Intel Core i9 9900K or AMD Ryzen 7 3800X
- Intel Core i9 9900K or AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT
- Intel Core i7 9700K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Intel Core i7 9700K or i7 10700K
- Intel Core i7 9700K or i5 10600
- Intel Core i7 9700K or i7 10700