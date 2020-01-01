Intel Core i9 9900K vs i9 10900
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 9900K with 8-cores against the 2.8 GHz i9 10900 with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900K
- Unlocked multiplier
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900
- Newer - released 1 year and 7 months later
- Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i9 9900K – 65 vs 95 Watt
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 4.2 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
500
Core i9 10900 +7%
535
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4963
Core i9 10900 +19%
5915
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2991
Core i9 10900 +6%
3171
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
19168
Core i9 10900 +12%
21409
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1295
Core i9 10900 +4%
1346
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9070
Core i9 10900 +17%
10608
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|499 USD
|439 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i9-9900K
|i9-10900
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|10
|Threads
|16
|20
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|2.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|5.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|28x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|20MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9900K official page
|Intel Core i9 10900 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
