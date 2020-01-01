Intel Core i9 9900K vs i9 10920X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 9900K with 8-cores against the 3.5 GHz i9 10920X with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900K
- Consumes up to 42% less energy than the Core i9 10920X – 95 vs 165 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- More than 6 °C higher critical temperature
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10920X
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Newer - released 1 year later
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K +4%
500
481
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4963
Core i9 10920X +19%
5930
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K +9%
2991
2750
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
19168
Core i9 10920X +40%
26768
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K +5%
1295
1237
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9070
Core i9 10920X +47%
13338
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|October 7, 2019
|Launch price
|499 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Cascade Lake
|Model number
|i9-9900K
|i9-10920X
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-2066
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|12
|Threads
|16
|24
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|20MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|165 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|94°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|256 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9900K official page
|Intel Core i9 10920X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|48
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
