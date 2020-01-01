Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 9900K or Core i9 10940X: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 9900K with 8-cores against the 3.3 GHz i9 10940X with 14-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10940X and 9900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900K
  • Consumes up to 42% less energy than the Core i9 10940X – 95 vs 165 Watt
  • More than 14 °C higher critical temperature
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10940X
  • Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Newer - released 1 year later
  • Has 6 physical cores more
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K
4836
Core i9 10940X +48%
7154
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K
18530
Core i9 10940X +59%
29521
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K
8830
Core i9 10940X +52%
13394

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 9900K and i9 10940X

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 8, 2018 October 7, 2019
Launch price 499 USD 797 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Cascade Lake
Model number i9-9900K i9-10940X
Socket LGA-1151 LGA-2066
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 8 14
Threads 16 28
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 33x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 20MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 95 W 165 W
Max. temperature 100°C 86°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 256 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 9900K official page Intel Core i9 10940X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 48
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i9 10940X or i9 9900K?
