Intel Core i9 9900K vs i9 10940X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 9900K with 8-cores against the 3.3 GHz i9 10940X with 14-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900K
- Consumes up to 42% less energy than the Core i9 10940X – 95 vs 165 Watt
- More than 14 °C higher critical temperature
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10940X
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Newer - released 1 year later
- Has 6 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K +12%
499
444
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4836
Core i9 10940X +48%
7154
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K +9%
2966
2724
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
18530
Core i9 10940X +59%
29521
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K +8%
1280
1190
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8830
Core i9 10940X +52%
13394
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|October 7, 2019
|Launch price
|499 USD
|797 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Cascade Lake
|Model number
|i9-9900K
|i9-10940X
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-2066
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|14
|Threads
|16
|28
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|33x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|20MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|165 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|86°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|256 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9900K official page
|Intel Core i9 10940X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|48
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
