Intel Core i9 9900K vs i9 10980HK
We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 9900K (desktop) against the 2.4 GHz i9 10980HK (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900K
- Unlocked multiplier
- More than 28 °C higher critical temperature
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10980HK
- Newer - released 1 year and 6 months later
- Consumes up to 53% less energy than the Core i9 9900K – 45 vs 95 Watt
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 5 GHz)
- Around 4.2 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K +4%
499
482
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K +33%
4836
3626
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K +1%
2966
2946
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K +8%
18530
17230
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K +5%
1280
1224
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K +34%
8830
6567
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|April 1, 2020
|Launch price
|499 USD
|583 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake-H
|Model number
|i9-9900K
|i9-10980HK
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|5.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|24x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|72°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9900K official page
|Intel Core i9 10980HK official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
5 (50%)
5 (50%)
Total votes: 10
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 10700K and i9 9900K
- Intel Core i5 10600K and i9 9900K
- Intel Core i9 10900X and i9 9900K
- AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT and Intel Core i9 9900K
- Intel Core i9 9900X and i9 9900K
- Intel Core i9 10900K and i9 10980HK
- Intel Core i7 9750H and i9 10980HK
- AMD Ryzen 9 4900H and Intel Core i9 10980HK
- Intel Core i9 9880H and i9 10980HK
- AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS and Intel Core i9 10980HK