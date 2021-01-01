Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 9900K or Core i9 11900: what's better?

We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 9900K against the 2.5 GHz i9 11900.

Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900K
  • Unlocked multiplier
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900
  • Newer - released 2-years and 5-months later
  • Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i9 9900K – 65 vs 95 Watt
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 30% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1654 vs 1277 points
  • Around 8.4 GB/s (20%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 5 GHz)

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K
1291
Core i9 11900 +29%
1662
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 8, 2018 March 16, 2021
Launch price 499 USD 439 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Rocket Lake
Model number i9-9900K i9-11900
Socket LGA-1151 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 750

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 5.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 25x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 95 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 50 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 9900K official page Intel Core i9 11900 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

