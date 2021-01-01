Intel Core i9 9900K vs i9 11900F
We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 9900K against the 2.5 GHz i9 11900F. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900K
- Unlocked multiplier
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900F
- Newer - released 2-years and 6-months later
- Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i9 9900K – 65 vs 95 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 33% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1693 vs 1277 points
- Around 8.4 GB/s (20%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
508
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4933
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3005
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
18888
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1287
Core i9 11900F +34%
1722
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8729
Core i9 11900F +5%
9167
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|March 16, 2021
|Launch price
|499 USD
|422 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Rocket Lake
|Model number
|i9-9900K
|i9-11900F
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|5.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|50 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9900K official page
|Intel Core i9 11900F official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1