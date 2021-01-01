Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 9900K or Core i9 11980HK: what's better?

Intel Core i9 9900K vs i9 11980HK

Intel Core i9 9900K
VS
Intel Core i9 11980HK
Intel Core i9 9900K
Intel Core i9 11980HK

We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 9900K (desktop) against the 2.6-3.3 GHz i9 11980HK (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11980HK and 9900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11980HK
  • Newer - released 2-years and 8-months later
  • Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i9 9900K – 65 vs 95 Watt
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 26% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1613 vs 1277 points
  • Around 9.6 GB/s (23%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 9900K and i9 11980HK

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 8, 2018 May 11, 2021
Launch price 499 USD 583 USD
Type Desktop Laptop
Codename Coffee Lake Tiger Lake H45
Model number i9-9900K i9-11980HK
Socket LGA-1151 BGA-1787
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 750

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 2.6-3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 26-33x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1250K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 24MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 95 W 45-65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 51.2 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 9900K official page Intel Core i9 11980HK official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i9 11980HK or i9 9900K?
