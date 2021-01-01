Intel Core i9 9900K vs i9 11980HK
We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 9900K (desktop) against the 2.6-3.3 GHz i9 11980HK (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11980HK
- Newer - released 2-years and 8-months later
- Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i9 9900K – 65 vs 95 Watt
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 26% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1613 vs 1277 points
- Around 9.6 GB/s (23%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
508
Core i9 11980HK +17%
592
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4933
Core i9 11980HK +2%
5054
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3005
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
18888
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1287
Core i9 11980HK +27%
1640
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8729
Core i9 11980HK +14%
9946
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|May 11, 2021
|Launch price
|499 USD
|583 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Tiger Lake H45
|Model number
|i9-9900K
|i9-11980HK
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1787
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|2.6-3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|26-33x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1250K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|24MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|45-65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|51.2 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9900K official page
|Intel Core i9 11980HK official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
