Intel Core i9 9900K vs i9 12900K
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 9900K with 8-cores against the 3.2 GHz i9 12900K with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900K
- Consumes up to 24% less energy than the Core i9 12900K – 95 vs 125 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900K
- Newer - released 3-years and 1-month later
- More powerful Intel UHD Graphics 770 integrated graphics: 0.78 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Has 14 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 35.2 GB/s (85%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 53% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2003 vs 1308 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1362
Core i9 12900K +49%
2034
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12515
Core i9 12900K +121%
27650
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3024
Core i9 12900K +44%
4356
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
19148
Core i9 12900K +102%
38604
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1329
Core i9 12900K +52%
2024
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8944
Core i9 12900K +107%
18539
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|October 27, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|i9-9900K
|i9-12900K
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|UHD Graphics 770
Performance
|Cores
|8
|16
|Threads
|16
|24
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|5.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|32x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|14MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|30MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1000 MHz
|1550 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|256
|TMUs
|24
|16
|ROPs
|3
|8
|Execution Units
|24
|32
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9900K official page
|Intel Core i9 12900K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
