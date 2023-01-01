Intel Core i9 9900K vs i9 13900
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 9900K with 8-cores against the 2.0 GHz i9 13900 with 24-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i9 13900 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900K
- Unlocked multiplier
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900
- Newer - released 4-years and 4-months later
- Has 16 more physical cores
- Has 20480 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 48 GB/s (115%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 66% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2124 vs 1277 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.6 GHz vs 5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1350
Core i9 13900 +63%
2200
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12516
Core i9 13900 +200%
37517
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2976
Core i9 13900 +56%
4642
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
18570
Core i9 13900 +167%
49499
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1280
Core i9 13900 +66%
2127
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8541
Core i9 13900 +157%
21956
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|January 3, 2023
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Raptor Lake
|Model number
|i9-9900K
|i9-13900
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|UHD Graphics 770
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|8
|P-Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.6 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5 GHz
|5.6 GHz
|E-Cores
|-
|16
|E-Threads
|-
|16
|Base Frequency (E)
|-
|1.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|-
|4.2 GHz
|Total Cores
|8
|24
|Total Threads
|16
|32
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|20x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|2MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|36MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1700
|TDP
|95 W
|65 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|-
|219 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1200 MHz
|1650 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|256
|TMUs
|24
|16
|ROPs
|3
|8
|Execution Units
|24
|32
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|89.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9900K official page
|Intel Core i9 13900 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
