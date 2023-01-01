Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 9900K or Core i9 13900: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 9900K with 8-cores against the 2.0 GHz i9 13900 with 24-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i9 13900 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 13900 and 9900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900K
  • Unlocked multiplier
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900
  • Newer - released 4-years and 4-months later
  • Has 16 more physical cores
  • Has 20480 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Around 48 GB/s (115%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 66% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2124 vs 1277 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.6 GHz vs 5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K
1350
Core i9 13900 +63%
2200
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K
12516
Core i9 13900 +200%
37517
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K
2976
Core i9 13900 +56%
4642
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K
18570
Core i9 13900 +167%
49499
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K
1280
Core i9 13900 +66%
2127
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K
8541
Core i9 13900 +157%
21956
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 9900K and i9 13900

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 8, 2018 January 3, 2023
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Coffee Lake Raptor Lake
Model number i9-9900K i9-13900
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 UHD Graphics 770

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 8
P-Threads 16 16
Base Frequency (P) 3.6 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5 GHz 5.6 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores - 16
E-Threads - 16
Base Frequency (E) - 1.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) - 4.2 GHz
Total
Total Cores 8 24
Total Threads 16 32
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 20x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 2MB (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 36MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Package

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1700
TDP 95 W 65 W
Max. Boost TDP - 219 W
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 770
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1200 MHz 1650 MHz
Shading Units 192 256
TMUs 24 16
ROPs 3 8
Execution Units 24 32
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 9900K
0.38 TFLOPS
Core i9 13900
0.78 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 89.6 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 9900K official page Intel Core i9 13900 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i9 13900 or i9 9900K?
