Intel Core i9 9900K vs i9 13900HX
We compared two CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 9900K (desktop) with 8-cores against the 2.2 GHz i9 13900HX (laptop) with 24-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900HX
- Newer - released 4-years and 3-months later
- Has 16 more physical cores
- Has 20480 KB larger L3 cache size
- Around 48 GB/s (115%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 59% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2025 vs 1277 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1331
Core i9 13900HX +56%
2080
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12453
Core i9 13900HX +129%
28544
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2925
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
18482
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1275
Core i9 13900HX +59%
2024
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8433
Core i9 13900HX +144%
20590
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|January 3, 2023
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Raptor Lake
|Model number
|i9-9900K
|i9-13900HX
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|UHD Graphics (32EU)
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|8
|P-Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.6 GHz
|2.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5 GHz
|5.4 GHz
|E-Cores
|-
|16
|E-Threads
|-
|16
|Base Frequency (E)
|-
|1.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|-
|3.9 GHz
|Total Cores
|8
|24
|Total Threads
|16
|32
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|22x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|2MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|36MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Package
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP (PL1)
|95 W
|45-55 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP (PL2)
|-
|157 W
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1964
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1200 MHz
|1650 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|256
|TMUs
|24
|16
|ROPs
|3
|8
|Execution Units
|24
|32
|TGP
|15 W
|45 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory Support
|Memory types
|- DDR4-2666
| - DDR5-5600
- DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|89.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9900K official page
|Intel Core i9 13900HX official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
