Intel Core i9 9900K vs i9 13900KF
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 9900K with 8-cores against the 3.0 GHz i9 13900KF with 24-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900K
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900KF
- Newer - released 4-years later
- Has 16 more physical cores
- Has 20480 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 48 GB/s (115%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 72% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2193 vs 1277 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1340
Core i9 13900KF +67%
2240
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12352
Core i9 13900KF +213%
38650
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2919
Core i9 13900KF +60%
4662
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
18464
Core i9 13900KF +222%
59466
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1271
Core i9 13900KF +71%
2172
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8452
Core i9 13900KF +184%
23992
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|September 27, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Raptor Lake
|Model number
|i9-9900K
|i9-13900K
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|No
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|8
|P-Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.6 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5 GHz
|5.4 GHz
|E-Cores
|-
|16
|E-Threads
|-
|16
|Base Frequency (E)
|-
|2.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|-
|4.3 GHz
|Total Cores
|8
|24
|Total Threads
|16
|32
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|2MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|36MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Package
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1700
|TDP
|95 W
|125 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|-
|253 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1200 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|192
|-
|TMUs
|24
|-
|ROPs
|3
|-
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|89.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9900K official page
|Intel Core i9 13900KF official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1