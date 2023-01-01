Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 9900K or Core i9 13980HX: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 9900K (desktop) with 8-cores against the 2.2 GHz i9 13980HX (laptop) with 24-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 13980HX and 9900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13980HX
  • Newer - released 4-years and 4-months later
  • Has 16 more physical cores
  • Has 20480 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Around 48 GB/s (115%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 64% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2099 vs 1277 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.6 GHz vs 5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K
12352
Core i9 13980HX +150%
30928
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K
8452
Core i9 13980HX +139%
20195
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 9900K and i9 13980HX

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 8, 2018 January 3, 2023
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Coffee Lake Raptor Lake
Model number i9-9900K i9-13980HX
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 UHD Graphics (32EU)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 8
P-Threads 16 16
Base Frequency (P) 3.6 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5 GHz 5.6 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores - 16
E-Threads - 16
Base Frequency (E) - 1.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) - 4 GHz
Total
Total Cores 8 24
Total Threads 16 32
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 22x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 2MB (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 36MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Package

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
Socket LGA-1151 BGA-1964
TDP 95 W 45-55 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP - 157 W
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1200 MHz 1650 MHz
Shading Units 192 256
TMUs 24 16
ROPs 3 8
Execution Units 24 32
TGP 15 W 45 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 9900K
0.38 TFLOPS
Core i9 13980HX
0.74 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 89.6 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 9900K official page Intel Core i9 13980HX official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i9 13980HX or i9 9900K?
