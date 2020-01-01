Intel Core i9 9900K vs i9 7900X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 9900K with 8-cores against the 3.3 GHz i9 7900X with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900K
- Newer - released 1 year and 4 months later
- Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i9 7900X – 95 vs 140 Watt
- 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i9 7900X
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 37.87 GB/s (91%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 2 physical cores more
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K +9%
499
456
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4836
Core i9 7900X +9%
5256
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K +17%
2966
2529
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
18530
Core i9 7900X +14%
21134
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K +8%
1280
1188
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8830
Core i9 7900X +27%
11250
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|May 30, 2017
|Launch price
|499 USD
|999 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Skylake
|Model number
|i9-9900K
|i9-7900X
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-2066
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|10
|Threads
|16
|20
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|33x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|14MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|140 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|79.47 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9900K official page
|Intel Core i9 7900X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|44
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1
Сompetitors
- Core i9 9900K and Core i9 10900K
- Core i9 9900K and Ryzen 9 3900X
- Core i9 9900K and Ryzen 9 3950X
- Core i9 9900K and Ryzen 7 3800X
- Core i9 9900K and Ryzen 9 3900XT
- Core i9 7900X and Core i9 10900K
- Core i9 7900X and Ryzen 9 3900X
- Core i9 7900X and Core i9 10900X
- Core i9 7900X and Core i5 9600K
- Core i9 7900X and Ryzen 5 1600