Intel Core i9 9900K vs i9 7960X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 9900K with 8-cores against the 2.8 GHz i9 7960X with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900K
- Consumes up to 42% less energy than the Core i9 7960X – 95 vs 165 Watt
- Newer - released 1 year later
- 19% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of Intel Core i9 7960X
- Has 8 physical cores more
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 37.87 GB/s (91%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K +4%
499
479
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4836
Core i9 7960X +22%
5901
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K +15%
2966
2580
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
18530
Core i9 7960X +46%
27004
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K +32%
1280
969
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8830
Core i9 7960X +22%
10731
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|September 25, 2017
|Launch price
|499 USD
|1700 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Skylake
|Model number
|i9-9900K
|i9-7960X
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-2066
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|16
|Threads
|16
|32
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|2.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|28x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|22MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|165 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|98°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|79.47 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9900K official page
|Intel Core i9 7960X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|44
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 10700K or i9 9900K
- Intel Core i5 10600K or i9 9900K
- Intel Core i9 10900X or i9 9900K
- AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT or Intel Core i9 9900K
- Intel Core i9 9900X or i9 9900K
- AMD Ryzen 9 3950X or Intel Core i9 7960X
- Intel Core i7 8700K or i9 7960X
- AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX or Intel Core i9 7960X
- Intel Core i9 9960X or i9 7960X