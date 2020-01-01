Intel Core i9 9900K vs i9 7980XE
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 9900K with 8-cores against the 2.6 GHz i9 7980XE with 18-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900K
- Consumes up to 42% less energy than the Core i9 7980XE – 95 vs 165 Watt
- Newer - released 1 year later
- 19% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- More than 6 °C higher critical temperature
Advantages of Intel Core i9 7980XE
- Has 10 physical cores more
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 37.87 GB/s (91%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 9 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K +13%
499
443
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4836
Core i9 7980XE +58%
7656
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K +20%
2966
2471
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
18530
Core i9 7980XE +57%
29142
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K +14%
1280
1119
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8830
Core i9 7980XE +68%
14855
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|September 25, 2017
|Launch price
|499 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Skylake
|Model number
|i9-9900K
|i9-7980XE
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-2066
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|18
|Threads
|16
|36
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|26x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|25MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|165 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|94°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|79.47 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9900K official page
|Intel Core i9 7980XE official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|44
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i9 9900K or Intel Core i9 10900K
- Intel Core i9 9900K or AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
- Intel Core i9 9900K or AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
- Intel Core i9 9900K or AMD Ryzen 7 3800X
- Intel Core i9 9900K or AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT
- Intel Core i9 7980XE or AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
- Intel Core i9 7980XE or Intel Core i5 9600K
- Intel Core i9 7980XE or Intel Core i7 8700K
- Intel Core i9 7980XE or Intel Core i9 9980XE
- Intel Core i9 7980XE or AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1950X