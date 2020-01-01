Intel Core i9 9900K vs i9 9900
We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 9900K against the 3.1 GHz i9 9900. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
91
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
43
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
63
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
67
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900K
- Unlocked multiplier
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900
- Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i9 9900K – 65 vs 95 Watt
- Newer - released 7 months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
499
Core i9 9900 +2%
511
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K +11%
4836
4346
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K +4%
2966
2847
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K +8%
18530
17084
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K +1%
1280
1262
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K +5%
8830
8378
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|April 23, 2019
|Launch price
|499 USD
|449 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i9-9900K
|i9-9900
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|31x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9900K official page
|Intel Core i9 9900 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
