We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 9900KF with 8-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3600 and 9900KF
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900KF
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • 19% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i9 9900KF – 65 vs 95 Watt
  • Newer - released 6 months later
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • Around 6.08 GB/s (15%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900KF +39%
4883
Ryzen 5 3600
3517
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900KF +18%
3001
Ryzen 5 3600
2535
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900KF +5%
18693
Ryzen 5 3600
17792
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900KF +14%
8338
Ryzen 5 3600
7335

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 9900KF and AMD Ryzen 5 3600

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 7, 2019 July 7, 2019
Launch price 499 USD 199 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Zen 2
Model number i9-9900KF -
Socket LGA-1151 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 95 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 9900KF official page AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or Intel Core i9 9900KF?
