Intel Core i9 9900KF vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 9900KF with 8-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900KF
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT
- Newer - released 1 year and 7 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Around 6.08 GB/s (15%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
499
501
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900KF +23%
4883
3984
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900KF +7%
3001
2794
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
18693
Ryzen 5 3600XT +1%
18833
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1244
Ryzen 5 3600XT +4%
1299
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900KF +17%
8338
7141
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 7, 2019
|July 7, 2020
|Launch price
|499 USD
|249 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i9-9900KF
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9900KF official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
