Intel Core i9 9900KF vs AMD Ryzen 7 2700X
We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 9900KF against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 2700X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900KF
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Newer - released 8 months later
- More than 15 °C higher critical temperature
- 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
- Consumes up to 10% less energy than the Ryzen 7 2700X – 95 vs 105 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 2700X
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 2.11 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900KF +22%
499
408
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900KF +25%
4883
3910
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900KF +25%
3001
2402
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900KF +8%
18693
17360
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900KF +18%
1244
1054
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900KF +22%
8338
6815
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 7, 2019
|April 19, 2018
|Launch price
|499 USD
|329 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i9-9900KF
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|85°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9900KF official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 2700X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
