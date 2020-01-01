Intel Core i9 9900KF vs AMD Ryzen 7 3800X
We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 9900KF against the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3800X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900KF
- Consumes up to 10% less energy than the Ryzen 7 3800X – 95 vs 105 Watt
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3800X
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 6 months later
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Around 6.08 GB/s (15%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
499
500
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4883
Ryzen 7 3800X +2%
4978
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900KF +11%
3001
2699
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
18693
Ryzen 7 3800X +25%
23302
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1244
Ryzen 7 3800X +5%
1308
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8338
Ryzen 7 3800X +9%
9075
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 7, 2019
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|499 USD
|399 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i9-9900KF
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|39x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9900KF official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 3800X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1
Сompetitors
- Core i7 10700K vs Core i9 9900KF
- Core i9 9900K vs Core i9 9900KF
- Core i7 9700K vs Core i9 9900KF
- Core i7 10700KF vs Core i9 9900KF
- Core i7 9700KF vs Core i9 9900KF
- Ryzen 7 3700X vs Ryzen 7 3800X
- Ryzen 9 3900X vs Ryzen 7 3800X
- Ryzen 5 3600XT vs Ryzen 7 3800X
- Ryzen 7 3800XT vs Ryzen 7 3800X
- Core i7 10700F vs Ryzen 7 3800X