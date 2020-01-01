Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 9900KF or Ryzen 7 5800X: what's better?

Intel Core i9 9900KF vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800X

We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 9900KF against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5800X and 9900KF
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900KF
  • Consumes up to 10% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800X – 95 vs 105 Watt
  • 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
  • Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • Around 6.08 GB/s (15%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900KF
4850
Ryzen 7 5800X +22%
5925
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900KF
1244
Ryzen 7 5800X +29%
1606
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900KF
8371
Ryzen 7 5800X +21%
10127

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 9900KF and AMD Ryzen 7 5800X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 7, 2019 October 8, 2020
Launch price 499 USD 449 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Zen 3
Model number i9-9900KF -
Socket LGA-1151 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 38x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 95 W 105 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 9900KF official page AMD Ryzen 7 5800X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X or Intel Core i9 9900KF?
