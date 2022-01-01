Intel Core i9 9900KF vs Apple M1 VS Intel Core i9 9900KF Apple M1 We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 9900KF (desktop) against the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between M1 and 9900KF Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900KF Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM

Unlocked multiplier

56% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 3.2 GHz) Advantages of Apple M1 Consumes up to 85% less energy than the Core i9 9900KF – 14 vs 95 Watt

More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers

Newer - released 1-year and 11-months later

Around 26.65 GB/s (64%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

33% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1743 vs 1309 points

Includes an integrated GPU Apple M1 GPU

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 9900KF and Apple M1

General Vendor Intel Apple Released January 7, 2019 November 20, 2020 Type Desktop Laptop instruction set x86-64 ARMv8 Codename Coffee Lake Icestorm and Firestorm Model number i9-9900KF - Socket LGA-1151 Apple M-Socket Integrated GPU No Apple M1 GPU Performance Cores 8 8 Threads 16 8 Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 2.1 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 3.2 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz - Multiplier 36x - Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s - L1 Cache 64K (per core) 192K (per core) L2 Cache 256K (per core) 12MB (shared) L3 Cache 16MB (shared) - Unlocked Multiplier Yes No Power Transistors - 16 billions Fabrication process 14 nm 5 nm TDP 95 W 14 W Max. temperature 100°C - iGPU Integrated Graphics - Apple M1 GPU GPU Base Clock - 450 MHz GPU Boost Clock - 1278 MHz Shading Units - 1024 TMUs - 64 ROPs - 32 Execution Units - 128 TGP - 15 W Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz iGPU FLOPS Core i9 9900KF n/a Apple M1 2.6 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR4-2666 LPDDR4X-4266 Memory Size 128 GB 16 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 68.25 GB/s ECC Support No No Misc Official site Intel Core i9 9900KF official page - PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0 PCI Express Lanes 16 - Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -