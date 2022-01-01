Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 9900KF or Apple M1: what's better?

Intel Core i9 9900KF vs Apple M1

Intel Core i9 9900KF
VS
Apple M1
Intel Core i9 9900KF
Apple M1

We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 9900KF (desktop) against the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between M1 and 9900KF
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900KF
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 56% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1
  • Consumes up to 85% less energy than the Core i9 9900KF – 14 vs 95 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer - released 1-year and 11-months later
  • Around 26.65 GB/s (64%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 33% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1743 vs 1309 points
  • Includes an integrated GPU Apple M1 GPU

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900KF
1288
Apple M1 +18%
1525
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900KF +66%
12935
Apple M1
7804
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900KF
2991
Apple M1 +27%
3788
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900KF +27%
18834
Apple M1
14797
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900KF
1309
Apple M1 +34%
1751
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900KF
8945
Apple M1 +12%
9984
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 9900KF and Apple M1

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released January 7, 2019 November 20, 2020
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Coffee Lake Icestorm and Firestorm
Model number i9-9900KF -
Socket LGA-1151 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU No Apple M1 GPU

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 8
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 3.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 36x -
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 12MB (shared)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Transistors - 16 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 5 nm
TDP 95 W 14 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Apple M1 GPU
GPU Base Clock - 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1278 MHz
Shading Units - 1024
TMUs - 64
ROPs - 32
Execution Units - 128
TGP - 15 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 9900KF
n/a
Apple M1
2.6 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 68.25 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 9900KF official page -
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 -
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i9 9900KF or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
2. Intel Core i9 9900KF or i9 12900K
3. Intel Core i9 9900KF or i9 12900KF
4. Apple M1 or Intel Core i7 1165G7
5. Apple M1 or AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
6. Apple M1 or AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
7. Apple M1 or Intel Core i7 12700H
8. Apple M1 or Intel Core i7 12700K

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M1 or Intel Core i9 9900KF?
Promotion
EnglishРусский