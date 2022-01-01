Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 9900KF or M1 Max: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 9900KF (desktop) with 8-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Max (laptop) with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Max and 9900KF
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900KF
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • 56% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1 Max
  • Around 368 GB/s (885%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Consumes up to 68% less energy than the Core i9 9900KF – 30 vs 95 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
  • 36% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1778 vs 1309 points
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Includes an integrated GPU Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900KF
1288
M1 Max +20%
1543
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900KF +4%
12935
M1 Max
12465
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900KF
2991
M1 Max +30%
3876
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900KF
18834
M1 Max +21%
22860
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900KF
1309
M1 Max +37%
1795
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900KF
8945
M1 Max +43%
12762
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 9900KF and Apple M1 Max

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released January 7, 2019 May 7, 2022
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Coffee Lake -
Model number i9-9900KF -
Socket LGA-1151 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU No Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)

Performance

Cores 8 10
Threads 16 10
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 3.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 36x -
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 24MB (shared)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Transistors - 57 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 5 nm
TDP 95 W 30 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
GPU Base Clock - 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1296 MHz
Shading Units - 4096
TMUs - 256
ROPs - 128
TGP - 60 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 9900KF
n/a
M1 Max
10.4 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 8
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 409.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 9900KF official page -
PCI Express Version 3.0 -
PCI Express Lanes 16 -
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

