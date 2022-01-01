Intel Core i9 9900KF vs Apple M1 Pro
We compared two CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 9900KF (desktop) with 8-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Pro (laptop) with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
97
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
72
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
95
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
89
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900KF
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Unlocked multiplier
- 56% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1 Pro
- Newer - released 2-years and 10-months later
- Around 163.2 GB/s (392%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Consumes up to 68% less energy than the Core i9 9900KF – 30 vs 95 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 33% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1746 vs 1309 points
- Includes an integrated GPU Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1288
M1 Pro +20%
1541
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900KF +6%
12935
12228
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2991
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
18834
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1309
M1 Pro +35%
1763
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8945
M1 Pro +40%
12505
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|January 7, 2019
|October 18, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|-
|Model number
|i9-9900KF
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Performance
|Cores
|8
|10
|Threads
|16
|10
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|36x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|24MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|33.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|30 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1296 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|2048
|TMUs
|-
|128
|ROPs
|-
|64
|TGP
|-
|30 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|204.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9900KF official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|-
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
