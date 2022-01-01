Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 9900KF or M1 Pro: what's better?

Intel Core i9 9900KF vs Apple M1 Pro

We compared two CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 9900KF (desktop) with 8-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Pro (laptop) with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Pro and 9900KF
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900KF
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 56% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1 Pro
  • Newer - released 2-years and 10-months later
  • Around 163.2 GB/s (392%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Consumes up to 68% less energy than the Core i9 9900KF – 30 vs 95 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 33% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1746 vs 1309 points
  • Includes an integrated GPU Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900KF
1288
M1 Pro +20%
1541
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900KF +6%
12935
M1 Pro
12228
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900KF
1309
M1 Pro +35%
1763
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900KF
8945
M1 Pro +40%
12505
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 9900KF and Apple M1 Pro

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released January 7, 2019 October 18, 2021
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Coffee Lake -
Model number i9-9900KF -
Socket LGA-1151 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU No Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)

Performance

Cores 8 10
Threads 16 10
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 3.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 36x -
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 24MB (shared)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Transistors - 33.7 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 5 nm
TDP 95 W 30 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
GPU Base Clock - 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1296 MHz
Shading Units - 2048
TMUs - 128
ROPs - 64
TGP - 30 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 9900KF
n/a
M1 Pro
5.2 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 204.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 9900KF official page -
PCI Express Version 3.0 -
PCI Express Lanes 16 -
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M1 Pro or Intel Core i9 9900KF?
