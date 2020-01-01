Intel Core i9 9900KF vs i5 10600K
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 9900KF with 8-cores against the 4.1 GHz i5 10600K with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900KF
- Consumes up to 24% less energy than the Core i5 10600K – 95 vs 125 Watt
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10600K
- Newer - released 1 year and 4 months later
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
499
500
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900KF +37%
4883
3553
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900KF +3%
3001
2907
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900KF +30%
18693
14376
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1244
Core i5 10600K +5%
1310
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900KF +23%
8338
6757
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 7, 2019
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|499 USD
|262 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i9-9900KF
|i5-10600K
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|41x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9900KF official page
|Intel Core i5 10600K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
