We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 9900KF with 8-cores against the 3.9 GHz i5 11600K with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11600K and 9900KF
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900KF
  • Consumes up to 24% less energy than the Core i5 11600K – 95 vs 125 Watt
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11600K
  • Newer - released 2-years and 4-months later
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 28% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1696 vs 1330 points
  • Around 8.4 GB/s (20%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 32

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900KF +14%
12680
Core i5 11600K
11112
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900KF
18651
Core i5 11600K +6%
19851
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 9900KF and i5 11600K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 7, 2019 March 30, 2021
Launch price 499 USD -
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Rocket Lake
Model number i9-9900KF i5-11600K
Socket LGA-1151 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU No Iris Xe Graphics 32

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 39x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 95 W 125 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Intel Iris Xe Graphics 32
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 900 MHz
Shading Units - 256
TMUs - 64
ROPs - 32
Execution Units - 32
TGP - 15 W
Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 9900KF
n/a
Core i5 11600K
0.46 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 50 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 9900KF official page Intel Core i5 11600K official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 11600K or i9 9900KF?
