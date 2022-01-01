Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 9900KF or Core i5 12600K: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 9900KF with 8-cores against the 3.7 GHz i5 12600K with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12600K and 9900KF
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900KF
  • Consumes up to 24% less energy than the Core i5 12600K – 95 vs 125 Watt
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600K
  • Newer - released 2-years and 10-months later
  • Around 35.2 GB/s (85%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 45% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1892 vs 1309 points
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900KF
12935
Core i5 12600K +34%
17385
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900KF
18834
Core i5 12600K +45%
27326
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900KF
8945
Core i5 12600K +32%
11821
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 9900KF and i5 12600K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 7, 2019 October 27, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Coffee Lake Alder Lake-S
Model number i9-9900KF i5-12600K
Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU No UHD Graphics 770

Performance

Cores 8 10
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 37x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 9728K (shared)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 20MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 95 W 125 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Intel UHD Graphics 770
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1450 MHz
Shading Units - 256
TMUs - 16
ROPs - 8
Execution Units - 32
TGP - 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 9900KF
n/a
Core i5 12600K
0.78 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 9900KF official page Intel Core i5 12600K official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

