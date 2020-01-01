Intel Core i9 9900KF vs i5 9600KF
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 9900KF with 8-cores against the 3.7 GHz i5 9600KF with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900KF
- Has 7 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900KF +4%
499
481
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900KF +88%
4883
2593
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900KF +8%
3001
2783
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900KF +72%
18693
10849
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900KF +5%
1244
1190
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900KF +56%
8338
5331
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 7, 2019
|January 7, 2019
|Launch price
|499 USD
|269 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i9-9900KF
|i5-9600KF
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|6
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|9MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9900KF official page
|Intel Core i5 9600KF official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
