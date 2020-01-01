Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 9900KF or Core i5 9600KF: what's better?

Intel Core i9 9900KF vs i5 9600KF

Intel Core i9 9900KF
Intel Core i9 9900KF
Intel Core i5 9600KF
Intel Core i5 9600KF

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 9900KF with 8-cores against the 3.7 GHz i5 9600KF with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 9600KF and 9900KF
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900KF
  • Has 7 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900KF +72%
18693
Core i5 9600KF
10849
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 9900KF and i5 9600KF

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 7, 2019 January 7, 2019
Launch price 499 USD 269 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Coffee Lake
Model number i9-9900KF i5-9600KF
Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 6
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 37x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 9MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 95 W 95 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 9900KF official page Intel Core i5 9600KF official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 9600KF or i9 9900KF?
