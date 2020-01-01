Intel Core i9 9900KF vs i7 10700
We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 9900KF against the 2.9 GHz i7 10700. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900KF
- Unlocked multiplier
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700
- Newer - released 1 year and 4 months later
- Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i9 9900KF – 65 vs 95 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- Around 4.2 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
499
499
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900KF +1%
4883
4833
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3001
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
18693
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900KF +4%
1244
1195
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900KF +3%
8338
8067
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 7, 2019
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|499 USD
|323 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i9-9900KF
|i7-10700
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9900KF official page
|Intel Core i7 10700 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
