Intel Core i9 9900KF vs i7 10700K
We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 9900KF against the 3.8 GHz i7 10700K. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900KF
- Consumes up to 24% less energy than the Core i7 10700K – 95 vs 125 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700K
- Newer - released 1 year and 4 months later
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- Around 4.2 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
499
Core i7 10700K +3%
512
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4883
4874
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3001
Core i7 10700K +1%
3041
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
18693
Core i7 10700K +3%
19343
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1244
Core i7 10700K +1%
1255
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8338
Core i7 10700K +5%
8791
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 7, 2019
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|499 USD
|389 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i9-9900KF
|i7-10700K
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|5.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|38x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9900KF official page
|Intel Core i7 10700K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
3 (37.5%)
5 (62.5%)
Total votes: 8
Сompetitors
- Core i9 9900KF or Core i9 10900K
- Core i9 9900KF or Core i9 9900K
- Core i9 9900KF or Ryzen 7 3800X
- Core i9 9900KF or Core i9 9900KS
- Core i9 9900KF or Core i9 10900KF
- Core i7 10700K or Core i7 10750H
- Core i7 10700K or Ryzen 7 3700X
- Core i7 10700K or Core i7 10875H
- Core i7 10700K or Core i9 10850K
- Core i7 10700K or Ryzen 9 3950X