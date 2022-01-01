Intel Core i9 9900KF vs i7 1165G7
We compared two CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 9900KF (desktop) with 8-cores against the 1.2-2.8 GHz i7 1165G7 (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900KF
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1165G7
- Consumes up to 71% less energy than the Core i9 9900KF – 28 vs 95 Watt
- Newer - released 1-year and 8-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Includes an integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1288
Core i7 1165G7 +17%
1511
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900KF +112%
12935
6100
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900KF +3%
2991
2890
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900KF +76%
18834
10706
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1309
Core i7 1165G7 +9%
1429
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900KF +99%
8945
4484
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 7, 2019
|September 2, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Model number
|i9-9900KF
|i7-1165G7
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|1.2-2.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|12-28x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|12-28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1300 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|768
|TMUs
|-
|48
|ROPs
|-
|24
|Execution Units
|-
|96
|TGP
|-
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9900KF official page
|Intel Core i7 1165G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
