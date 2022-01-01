Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 9900KF or Core i7 1165G7: what's better?

Intel Core i9 9900KF vs i7 1165G7

Intel Core i9 9900KF
VS
Intel Core i7 1165G7
Intel Core i9 9900KF
Intel Core i7 1165G7

We compared two CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 9900KF (desktop) with 8-cores against the 1.2-2.8 GHz i7 1165G7 (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1165G7 and 9900KF
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900KF
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1165G7
  • Consumes up to 71% less energy than the Core i9 9900KF – 28 vs 95 Watt
  • Newer - released 1-year and 8-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • Includes an integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900KF +112%
12935
Core i7 1165G7
6100
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900KF +76%
18834
Core i7 1165G7
10706
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 9900KF and i7 1165G7

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 7, 2019 September 2, 2020
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Coffee Lake Tiger Lake UP3
Model number i9-9900KF i7-1165G7
Socket LGA-1151 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU No Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU

Performance

Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 1.2-2.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 12-28x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 95 W 12-28 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1300 MHz
Shading Units - 768
TMUs - 48
ROPs - 24
Execution Units - 96
TGP - 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 9900KF
n/a
Core i7 1165G7
1.69 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 9900KF official page Intel Core i7 1165G7 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i9 10900K vs Intel Core i9 9900KF
2. Intel Core i9 10900KF vs Intel Core i9 9900KF
3. AMD Ryzen 7 4800H vs Intel Core i7 1165G7
4. AMD Ryzen 5 5500U vs Intel Core i7 1165G7
5. AMD Ryzen 7 5800H vs Intel Core i7 1165G7
6. Apple M1 Pro vs Intel Core i7 1165G7
7. AMD Ryzen 7 5700U vs Intel Core i7 1165G7

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 1165G7 or i9 9900KF?
Promotion
EnglishРусский