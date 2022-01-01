Intel Core i9 9900KF vs i7 11700K
We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 9900KF against the 3.6 GHz i7 11700K. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900KF
- Consumes up to 24% less energy than the Core i7 11700K – 95 vs 125 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700K
- Newer - released 2-years and 3-months later
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 31% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1714 vs 1309 points
- Around 8.4 GB/s (20%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1288
Core i7 11700K +23%
1582
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12935
Core i7 11700K +17%
15074
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2991
Core i7 11700K +16%
3458
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
18834
Core i7 11700K +32%
24945
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1309
Core i7 11700K +32%
1726
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8945
Core i7 11700K +14%
10229
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 7, 2019
|March 16, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Rocket Lake
|Model number
|i9-9900KF
|i7-11700K
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|No
|UHD Graphics 750
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1300 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|256
|TMUs
|-
|64
|ROPs
|-
|32
|Execution Units
|-
|32
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|50 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9900KF official page
|Intel Core i7 11700K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
