Intel Core i9 9900KF vs i7 11700K VS Intel Core i9 9900KF Intel Core i7 11700K We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 9900KF against the 3.6 GHz i7 11700K. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 11700K and 9900KF Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900KF Consumes up to 24% less energy than the Core i7 11700K – 95 vs 125 Watt Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700K Newer - released 2-years and 3-months later

Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

31% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1714 vs 1309 points

Around 8.4 GB/s (20%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 9900KF and i7 11700K

General Vendor Intel Intel Released January 7, 2019 March 16, 2021 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Coffee Lake Rocket Lake Model number i9-9900KF i7-11700K Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1200 Integrated GPU No UHD Graphics 750 Performance Cores 8 8 Threads 16 16 Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.6 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 5 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 36x 36x Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes Power Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm TDP 95 W 125 W Max. temperature 100°C 100°C iGPU Integrated Graphics - Intel UHD Graphics 750 GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz GPU Boost Clock - 1300 MHz Shading Units - 256 TMUs - 64 ROPs - 32 Execution Units - 32 TGP - 15 W Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz iGPU FLOPS Core i9 9900KF n/a Core i7 11700K 0.46 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200 Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 50 GB/s ECC Support No No Misc Official site Intel Core i9 9900KF official page Intel Core i7 11700K official page PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0 PCI Express Lanes 16 20 Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -