Intel Core i9 9900KF vs i7 9700K
We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 9900KF against the 3.6 GHz i7 9700K. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900KF
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700K
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900KF +8%
499
463
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900KF +36%
4883
3600
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900KF +5%
3001
2859
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900KF +29%
18693
14445
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900KF +3%
1244
1212
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900KF +13%
8338
7355
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 7, 2019
|October 8, 2018
|Launch price
|499 USD
|385 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i9-9900KF
|i7-9700K
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9900KF official page
|Intel Core i7 9700K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 10700K and Intel Core i9 9900KF
- Intel Core i9 9900K and Intel Core i9 9900KF
- AMD Ryzen 7 3800X and Intel Core i9 9900KF
- Intel Core i7 10700KF and Intel Core i9 9900KF
- Intel Core i7 9700KF and Intel Core i9 9900KF
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700X and Intel Core i7 9700K
- Intel Core i5 10600K and Intel Core i7 9700K
- Intel Core i9 9900K and Intel Core i7 9700K
- Intel Core i7 10700 and Intel Core i7 9700K