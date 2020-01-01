Intel Core i9 9900KF vs i7 9700KF
We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 9900KF against the 3.6 GHz i7 9700KF. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900KF
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900KF +8%
499
461
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900KF +36%
4883
3600
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900KF +4%
3001
2893
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900KF +28%
18693
14587
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1244
Core i7 9700KF +5%
1302
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900KF +22%
8338
6819
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 7, 2019
|January 7, 2019
|Launch price
|499 USD
|379 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i9-9900KF
|i7-9700KF
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9900KF official page
|Intel Core i7 9700KF official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
