Intel Core i9 9900KF vs i7 9800X

Intel Core i9 9900KF
Intel Core i9 9900KF
VS
Intel Core i7 9800X
Intel Core i7 9800X

We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 9900KF against the 3.8 GHz i7 9800X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 9800X and 9900KF
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900KF
  • Consumes up to 42% less energy than the Core i7 9800X – 95 vs 165 Watt
  • 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9800X
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Around 37.87 GB/s (91%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900KF +13%
4883
Core i7 9800X
4308
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900KF +15%
3001
Core i7 9800X
2613
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900KF +2%
18693
Core i7 9800X
18307
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 9900KF and i7 9800X

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 7, 2019 October 8, 2018
Launch price 499 USD 599 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Skylake
Model number i9-9900KF i7-9800X
Socket LGA-1151 LGA-2066
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 38x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 17MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 95 W 165 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 79.47 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 9900KF official page Intel Core i7 9800X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 44
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 9800X or i9 9900KF?
