Intel Core i9 9900KF vs i9 10900
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 9900KF with 8-cores against the 2.8 GHz i9 10900 with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900KF
- Unlocked multiplier
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900
- Newer - released 1 year and 4 months later
- Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i9 9900KF – 65 vs 95 Watt
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- Around 4.2 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
499
Core i9 10900 +4%
521
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4883
Core i9 10900 +20%
5864
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3001
Core i9 10900 +2%
3066
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
18693
Core i9 10900 +13%
21091
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1244
Core i9 10900 +7%
1327
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8338
Core i9 10900 +23%
10290
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 7, 2019
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|499 USD
|439 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i9-9900KF
|i9-10900
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|10
|Threads
|16
|20
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|2.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|5.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|28x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|20MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9900KF official page
|Intel Core i9 10900 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
