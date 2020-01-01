Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 9900KF or Core i9 10900X: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 9900KF with 8-cores against the 3.7 GHz i9 10900X with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10900X and 9900KF
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900KF
  • Consumes up to 42% less energy than the Core i9 10900X – 95 vs 165 Watt
  • More than 6 °C higher critical temperature
  • 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900X
  • Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Newer - released 9 months later
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900KF
18693
Core i9 10900X +22%
22829
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900KF
8338
Core i9 10900X +25%
10412

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 9900KF and i9 10900X

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 7, 2019 October 7, 2019
Launch price 499 USD 590 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Cascade Lake
Model number i9-9900KF i9-10900X
Socket LGA-1151 LGA-2066
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 8 10
Threads 16 20
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 37x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 20MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 95 W 165 W
Max. temperature 100°C 94°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 256 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 9900KF official page Intel Core i9 10900X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 48
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i9 10900X or i9 9900KF?
