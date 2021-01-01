Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 9900KF or Core i9 11900: what's better?

Intel Core i9 9900KF vs i9 11900

Intel Core i9 9900KF
VS
Intel Core i9 11900
Intel Core i9 9900KF
Intel Core i9 11900

We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 9900KF against the 2.5 GHz i9 11900. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11900 and 9900KF
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900KF
  • Unlocked multiplier
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900
  • Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i9 9900KF – 65 vs 95 Watt
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 26% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1644 vs 1301 points
  • Around 8.4 GB/s (20%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900KF
1283
Core i9 11900 +26%
1615
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 9900KF and i9 11900

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 7, 2019 March 16, 2021
Launch price 499 USD 439 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Rocket Lake
Model number i9-9900KF i9-11900
Socket LGA-1151 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU No Intel UHD Graphics 750

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 5.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 25x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 95 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 50 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 9900KF official page Intel Core i9 11900 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i9 11900 or i9 9900KF?
