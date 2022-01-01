Intel Core i9 9900KF vs i9 12900KF
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 9900KF with 8-cores against the 3.2 GHz i9 12900KF with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900KF
- Consumes up to 24% less energy than the Core i9 12900KF – 95 vs 125 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900KF
- Newer - released 2-years and 10-months later
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Has 14 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 35.2 GB/s (85%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 55% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2027 vs 1309 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1288
Core i9 12900KF +52%
1963
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12935
Core i9 12900KF +113%
27598
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2991
Core i9 12900KF +43%
4285
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
18834
Core i9 12900KF +117%
40824
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1309
Core i9 12900KF +56%
2046
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8945
Core i9 12900KF +100%
17857
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 7, 2019
|October 27, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|i9-9900KF
|i9-12900KF
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|16
|Threads
|16
|24
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|5.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|32x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|14MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|30MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9900KF official page
|Intel Core i9 12900KF official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
