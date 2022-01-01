Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 9900KF or Core i9 12900KF: what's better?

Intel Core i9 9900KF vs i9 12900KF

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 9900KF with 8-cores against the 3.2 GHz i9 12900KF with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12900KF and 9900KF
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900KF
  • Consumes up to 24% less energy than the Core i9 12900KF – 95 vs 125 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900KF
  • Newer - released 2-years and 10-months later
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Has 14 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Around 35.2 GB/s (85%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 55% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2027 vs 1309 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12935
27598
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
18834
40824
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8945
17857
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 9900KF and i9 12900KF

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 7, 2019 October 27, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Coffee Lake Alder Lake-S
Model number i9-9900KF i9-12900KF
Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 8 16
Threads 16 24
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 5.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 32x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 14MB (shared)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 30MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 95 W 125 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 9900KF official page Intel Core i9 12900KF official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i9 12900KF or i9 9900KF?
Promotion
