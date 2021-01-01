Intel Core i9 9900KS vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4.0 GHz Intel Core i9 9900KS with 8-cores against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900 with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
98
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
80
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
82
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
90
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900KS
- Unlocked multiplier
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900
- Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Consumes up to 49% less energy than the Core i9 9900KS – 65 vs 127 Watt
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 25% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1614 vs 1292 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
519
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5314
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3086
Ryzen 9 5900 +16%
3585
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
19853
Ryzen 9 5900 +94%
38476
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1312
Ryzen 9 5900 +24%
1621
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9250
Ryzen 9 5900 +18%
10900
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 28, 2019
|January 12, 2021
|Launch price
|513 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i9-9900KS
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|12
|Threads
|16
|24
|Base Frequency
|4.0 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|40x
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|127 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9900KS official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
